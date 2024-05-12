Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 64,281 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,281 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $42,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.