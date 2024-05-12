Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 7,213 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,370,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $170.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.93 and a twelve month high of $176.42.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

