Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $365,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 1,304,222 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 156,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

