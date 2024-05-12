First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 261.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 344,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

