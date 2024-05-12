First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,328 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.54 and its 200-day moving average is $445.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.83 and a one year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

