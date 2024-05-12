AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 999,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $154,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $160.75. 3,509,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.46 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

