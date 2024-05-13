National Bankshares Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$21.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Price Performance

SIS stock opened at C$17.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7950398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.