goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.80.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSY

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$178.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$155.90. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$192.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.