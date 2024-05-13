Scotiabank Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.29.

ERO opened at C$29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.27.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

