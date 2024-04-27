Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

