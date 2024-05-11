TD Cowen Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $98.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.82.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Down 0.4 %

BNTX opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.