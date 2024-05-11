Barclays Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of POST stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98. Post has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,097 shares of company stock valued at $952,272. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $4,698,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Post by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

