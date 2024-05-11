Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.86.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of WK stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Workiva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

