NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $78.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $303,065,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $141,817,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

