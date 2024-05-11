ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $808.73.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $729.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.61. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $446.65 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $20,961,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 30.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

