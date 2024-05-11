JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIBN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.76.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $51,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,905 shares of company stock valued at $190,273. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.