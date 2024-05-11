L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $219.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average is $203.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.