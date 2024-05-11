William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of JJSF opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.22%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

