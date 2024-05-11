Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

