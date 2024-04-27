Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $3,512,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 291,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,075 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,658,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,638. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

