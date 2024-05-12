ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909,420 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,448,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

