Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.4% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

