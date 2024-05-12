Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Arvinas, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.6 %

ARVN opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after buying an additional 466,667 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after acquiring an additional 370,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

