Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Guggenheim

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Accolade Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Accolade has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $564.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Accolade by 84.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $171,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

