Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $122.96 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

