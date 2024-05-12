Bank OZK to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.6 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after acquiring an additional 502,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.