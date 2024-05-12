Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

