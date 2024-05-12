Upstart’s (UPST) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their underperform rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Upstart Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. Upstart has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $1,750,272. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Upstart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

