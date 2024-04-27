Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.45. 3,041,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

