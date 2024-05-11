JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 3,112,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.