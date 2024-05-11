Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.36. 8,819,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

