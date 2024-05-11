Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,557 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.29. 18,740,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.93 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

