Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

