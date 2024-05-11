CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.46. The stock had a trading volume of 676,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

