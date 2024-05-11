Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRIP. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,290 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

