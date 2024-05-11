Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,702,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

