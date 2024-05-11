Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT Lowered to $1.25

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 221,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,317.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

