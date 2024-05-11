Needham & Company LLC Cuts Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target to $14.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of FNA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 1,048,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.73 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 91.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

