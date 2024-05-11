Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,995 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,165,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,610. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

