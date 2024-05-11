Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.