Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 3,890,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,317. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.