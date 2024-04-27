New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has $816,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

