Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 413 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.82. 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

