Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Invests $8.04 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.1 %

Broadcom stock traded up $27.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,655. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $617.99 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,309.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $617.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

