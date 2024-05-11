Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Visa by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 127,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.3% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.74. 8,986,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,364. The company has a market capitalization of $513.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

