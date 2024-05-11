Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $935,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.67. 2,912,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,688. The company has a market cap of $267.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.64.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

