The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,931,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

