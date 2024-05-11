Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,260 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

