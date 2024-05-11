Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. 15,884,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. The company has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.46.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

