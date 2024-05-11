The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.19.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

HD stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,359. The stock has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

